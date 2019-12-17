Bulgaria has third-highest percentage of Caesarean births in EU – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

At 43.1 per cent, Bulgaria has the third-highest percentage of Caesarean births among European Union countries, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on December 17.

Caesareans were most frequent in Cyprus (54.8 per cent of all live births in 2017), followed by Romania (44.1 per cent).

After Bulgaria came Poland (39.3 per cent) and Hungary (37.3 per cent), and the least in Finland (16.5 per cent), Sweden (16.6 per cent), Estonia and Lithuania (both 19.4 per cent) and France (19.7 per cent), Eurostat said, citing figures for 2017.

That year, caesarean sections, in other words, the delivery of one or more babies through an incision in a mother’s abdomen and uterus, were performed at least 1.4 million times in the EU.

(Photo: Niels Timmer/freeimages.com)

