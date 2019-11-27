European Parliament votes approval of Von der Leyen European Commission

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Meeting in Strasbourg, the European Parliament voted on November 27 to approve the European Commission to be headed by Ursula von der Leyen.

The vote was 461 in favour, 157 against, with 89 abstentions.

The next step is for the European Council to approve the Commission by a qualified majority before it takes office on December 1.

The Von der Leyen Commission currently has 27 members, not 28, because the United Kingdom government has not nominated a Commissioner, and has said there will not be a nomination before the UK general elections on December 12.

In the course of introducing her Commission to MEPs, Von der Leyen announced that the name of the portfolio to be held by Bulgaria’s Mariya Gabriel has been changed to “Research, Innovation, Education, Culture & Youth”.

“Behind these words is our present and future, the soul of EU. It’s up to all of us to deliver concrete answers,” Gabriel said in a tweet responding to the announcement.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in a message on Twitter that he wished Von der Leyen and the new Commission every success.

“Bulgaria is well represented by Mariya Gabriel who is responsible for important EU priorities. Thanks to @JunckerEU, a true European, with whom we worked excellently,” Borissov said.

(Photo: europa.eu)

Comments

comments