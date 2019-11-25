‘Code Orange’ weather warning over heavy rain forecast for Bulgaria’s Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

The “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather has been issued for the district of Bourgas on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast for November 26 because of forecast heavy rain.

Rain was forecast for much of Bulgaria’s coastal areas, weather forecasters said. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius were expected along the coast.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather was issued because of forecast rain in nine other districts in Bulgaria: Varna, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik.

At altitudes above 1200 metres, snow was expected or in places, rain mixed with snow.

Capital city Sofia also is set for rain, with a maximum high on November 26 of eight degrees.

Later in the week, Bulgaria is forecast to see rainy weather from Thursday to Saturday.

