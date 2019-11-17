German Christmas Market in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia opens on November 22

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A traditional German Christmas market is to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for the ninth consecutive year, opening on November 22 2019 at 6pm.

The market, held in the City Garden on Knyaz Alexander I Square, will be open on its first night until 10pm, and thereafter daily from 11am to 9pm. It closes on December 21.

The market features mulled wine, beer, sausages, roasted chestnuts, typical German dishes, traditional German stollen and gingerbread, wooden stalls selling gifts and crafts. There are also regular live music performances, and for the children, Father Christmas.

First held in 2011, an initiative by the DB Events company, the market also devotes parts of its activities to assisting the socially needy.

Comments

comments