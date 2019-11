Share this: Facebook

Romania’s pro-European Union President Klaus Iohannis has taken a lead in the presidential elections Sunday, but will likely have to contest a runoff vote later this month.

According to two exit polls, Iohannis has won about 40 per cent of the vote, followed by Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted prime minister, with 22 per cent.

A runoff between the top two candidates will be held November 24.

