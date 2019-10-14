Poland’s ruling PiS party wins most votes: partial results

Share this: Facebook

Poland’s conservative ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has won the most votes in the country’s parliamentary election, according to partial official results.

An Ipsos poll including the partial results published early Monday has projected a PiS win with 49.3% of the vote. The opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform (PO) party formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and some smaller liberal parties, came second with 22.3%, according to Ipsos.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski: Piotr Drabik)

