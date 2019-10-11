Bulgarian PM: No increased migration pressure because of situation in Syria

Share this: Facebook

There is no increase in migration pressure on Bulgaria because of the situation in Syria, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on October 11.

Turkey began a cross-border offensive into Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria on October 9.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to “open the gates” to millions of refugees to enter Europe as criticism grows over Turkey’s ongoing military operation against a Syrian Kurdish militia, the Voice of America reported on October 10.

Borissov said that Bulgarian-Turkish relations had always been excellent and neighbourly and that this is the basis of the zero migration pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Greek borders.

He said that the agreement between the EU and Turkey and Bulgaria and Turkey on the readmission of migrants was very important.

There was no reason to worry about a refugee flow from Turkey to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said: “We have taken all measures well in advance of these statements.

“Remember last year, at the Prime Minister’s instruction, we inspected, with my colleague (Interior Minister) Mladen Marinov, the border at Kulata.”

The additional facilities would asssist the Border Police if a wave of refugees emerged, Karakachanov said.

“We are ready. No psychosis should be created in society,” said Karakachanov, who said that, if needed, within 24 hours more than 2000 troops could be at the border.

