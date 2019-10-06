Bulgaria’s Traffic Police caught 6000 unlicensed drivers in nine months

Share this: Facebook

More than 6000 motorists were caught driving without a licence in the first nine months of 2019, Bulgarian National Television reported on October 6.

Breaking the law by providing a car to someone not licensed to drive was commonplace, the report said.

The report comes against a background of Interior Ministry statistics that showed that close to 450 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first nine months of 2019, while more than 6000 were injured.

A recent serious crash, a week ago, involved a 19-year-old unlicensed driver. Two of the passengers died instantly. It emerged that the driver’s father, the owner of the car, also did not have a driving licence.

Bulgaria’s traffic police issued a reminder that if a car was found to be driven by an unlicensed driver, the car’s registration would be suspended from six months to a year. The fine for unlicensed driving is from 100 to 300 leva (about 50 to 150 euro).

If a fine is not paid to the traffic police, it is handed over to the National Revenue Agency for collection.

(Photo: pexels)

