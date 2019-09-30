Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria unchanged in September 2019

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that business sentiment in Bulgaria in September 2019 was largely unchanged from the previous month.

The business climate in Bulgaria in August 2019 had been seen as unfavourable, that month’s poll found. In July, it had been seen as unchanged from June, when it had dropped compared with May – a month in which it had improved compared with April and March.

The September 2019 poll found improvements in views in the construction, retail trade and service sectors in Bulgaria, while the index in industry dropped.

The composite indicator “business climate in industry” dropped by 2.1 percentage points as a result of industrial entrepreneurs’ worsened expectations about the business situation of the enterprises over the next six months.

In September the composite indicator “business climate in construction” increased by 0.8 percentage points, with managers having an improved view of the current business situation of their enterprises.

The “business climate in retail trade” indicator was up by 1.8 percentage points as a result of the retailers being more optimistic in their assessments and expectations about the business situation of the enterprises.

In September the composite indicator “business climate in the service sector” increased by 1.7 percentage points, mainly because of more positive views about the current business situation, while however managers were more reserved about current and expected demand for services, the NSI said.

(Photo: Willie Cloete/freeimages.com)

