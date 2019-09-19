Japanese Noh plays coming to Bulgaria’s Plovdiv in September 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A newly-created Japanese Nohn play “Orpheus” and the classical “The Feather Mantle” and “The Ground Spider” will be presented on the stage of the Ancient Theatre Plovdiv on September 27 and 28 2019.

Noh drama is the oldest surviving form of Japanese theatre. It combines music, dance, and acting to communicate Buddhist themes. Often the plot of a Noh play recreates famous scenes from well-known works of Japanese literature

“The new Noh Play, ‘Orpheus’ aims to emphasise the peculiarities of the Japanese traditional aesthetics through the widely known image of the hero Orpheus, placed in the centre of an ethical dilemma, typical for both Japanese and European cultures,” the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

The creation of the play, as well as the actual performances, will involve popular Bulgarian actors, directors and children from the local schools, as well as Japanese masters. The director, screenwriter and chief executive of the show is Yamamoto Akihiro, and the show stars Maya Bejanska.

The project is organised by NPO social systems ‘Yundola’ and is a part of the FOCUS: Japanese Culture Programme, which is implemented in partnership with the EU-Japan Fest Foundation, the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

Tickets are available via eventim.bg

(Photo: © NPO ‘Yundola’ )

Comments

comments