July 2019 poll: Consumer confidence in Bulgaria up slightly in past three months

A regular three-month survey by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence in July 2019 was 0.8 percentage points higher than in April, the increase driven entirely by increased confidence among the urban population.

Overall, consumers had a more positive view of the development of the economy in Bulgaria in the past 12 months, with an increase in the balance indicator by 2.6 percentage points, the NSI said.

At the same time, their forecasts for the coming 12 months are more favourable than in the previous survey.

People living in Bulgaria’s cities had a slightly more positive view of the financial situation of their households, in terms of assessments and expectations, but those living in the villages were slightly more negative.

(Photo: Carsten Gueth/freeimages.com)

