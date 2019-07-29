Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria in July unchanged from June

Share this: Facebook

Results of a regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute showed the business climate in the country as seen as largely unchanged in July 2019 compared with June.

The poll found a lowering of the indicators in industry and construction, the indicator for the retail trade the same as in June, while only in the service sector was it up.

The NSI said that the indicator for industry was down by 1.7 percentage points, a result of managers’ opinions about the situation in their businesses having slightly worsened. The poll also found them as having more unfavourable forecasts about exports and production activity.

The indicator for Bulgaria’s construction industry was down by 0.8 percentage points, with managers’ views of the current business situation shifting from “good” to “satisfactory”.

