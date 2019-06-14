United Arab Emirates opens embassy in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Share this: Facebook

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) officially opened an embassy in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on June 14 2019, after Bulgaria opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 2018.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Sofia for the embassy opening.

The UAE Foreign Minister held talks with Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

A Bulgarian government statement quoted Borissov as saying that following the activation of relations between Bulgaria and the UAE, it was important to maintain the dynamic and to continue to develop fruitful co-operation.

Borissov described the opening of the UAE embassy as a “good step” that would help facilitating bilateral dialogue and trade and economic co-operation.

