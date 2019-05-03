Price caps on phone calls, text messages between EU countries take effect on May 15 2019

Share this: Facebook

Regulation of prices for international calls and short text messages within the European Union becomes applicable as of May 15 2019, Bulgaria’s Communication Regulation Commission said.

After this date the retail prices for mobile and fixed calls from one country to another in the EU should not exceed 19 euro cents a minute.

The price limit for a short text message within the EU will be six euro cents a message.

The maximum prices in Bulgarian leva (incl. VAT) should not exceed 0.445 leva a minute for calls and 0.14 leva per message, the commission said.

The price limits will be applicable to consumers’ tariffs – physical persons, the statement said.

Service providers who will change their applicable prices to private customers should inform them for this circumstance by publishing information on their website and in the retail outlets, as well as in “other appropriate way”.

The applicable prices should be indicated in the individual contracts which have been concluded with consumers.

The Roam Like at Home policy put an end to roaming fees in 2017. Legislation approved by the European Parliament in November 2018 introduced the caps on prices of calls and SMSes that take effect on May 15.

(Photo: rawpixel.com)

