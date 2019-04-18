Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria responds to RSF media freedom index

Share this: Facebook

Although for the first time in many years Bulgaria did not fall in the media freedom index of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), it is not good news when the country continues to be the last in the EU and lags even in the Western Balkans, the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria said .

It is important to bear in mind that the Reporters Without Borders index cannot measure freedom of expression in absolute terms, so it measures the perception of journalists and media professionals, the association said.

“It is a fact that the freedom of speech situation in Bulgaria continues to cause concern. Bulgarian journalists believe that the media in the country are not sufficiently free and independent, as they are supposed to be in a democratic country, a member of the European Union.”

Bulgarian journalists had entirely good reasons to think this, the association said.

Given the difficult economic situation of the media, employees were particularly vulnerable to all forms of pressure, it said. The low level of pay and social insecurity in the sector had led to a large outflow of quality staff.

