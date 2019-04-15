Bulgaria’s Transport Minister meets Turkish ambassador over lorry delays at border

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov held talks on April 15 with Turkish ambassador Hasan Ulusoy to discuss the delays of hundreds of lorries at the Turkish-Bulgarian border after Ankara’s authorities began collecting unpaid fines and tolls, the Transport Ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, Bulgarian National Television said that according to Bulgarian carriers, the fines are at times inflated.

Many lorry drivers were waiting at the Kapukule border checkpoint to be sent the money to pay the debts, the report said.

The queues are at the Turkish side of the border. Bulgaria’s Border Police said that there were no queues at the Bulgarian side.

(Photo: Bulgarian Transport Ministry)

