2019’s third Super Moon over Bulgaria on the night of March 20/21

The third and final “Super Moon” of 2019 will be over Bulgaria on the night of March 20 into March 21, coinciding within a few hours of the equinox.

A Super Moon, when the moon appears to be larger than usual, happens when a new or full moon occurs with the moon at or near, within 90 per cent of, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

In other words, a Super Moon happens when the moon is at its perigree, a point 90 per cent or closer to its closest approach to Earth. Or, if you prefer, a time when the moon and the Earth are less than 361 863km apart.

Overnight on March 20, the moon at perigee will be 360 772 km from Earth.

The March 2019 equinox occurs at 11.58pm Eastern European time, while the full moon is on March 21 at 3.43am.

The “Super Moon” effect will be at its most striking at moonrise, which over Sofia will be 5.57pm on March 20 – that is, if skies are clear. Weather forecasts on the morning of March 20 suggested that at the time, the skies would be partly cloudy.

The previous Super Moons of 2019 were on January 21 and February 19.

(Photo: Nasa)

