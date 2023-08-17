Government: Bulgaria to join efforts of G7 to provide long-term security support to Ukraine

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has adopted a decision approving Bulgaria joining the efforts of the G7 to provide long-term support to Ukraine in the field of security, as stated in the G7’s joint declaration in July 2023, the government information service said after a Cabinet meeting on August 16.

The Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give notice of the decision.

The joint declaration in support of Ukraine was issued on July 12 2023 during the Nato Summit in Vilnius on behalf of the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

It was subsequently joined by Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden, and the list continues to expand, the government information service said.

Bulgaria is providing political and practical support to Ukraine, which, with its opposition to Russian aggression, is contributing directly to the protection of freedom, security and sovereignty of all European member states, the statement said.

“In line with this consistent policy, Bulgaria will join the Joint Declaration of the G7 countries in support of Ukraine,” the government information service said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

