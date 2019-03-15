Website dedicated to Pope Francis’s May 2019 visit to Bulgaria launched

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A official website, dedicated to the visit by Pope Francis to Bulgaria in May 2019, has been launched.

The website, in Bulgarian and in English, has details explaining the purpose of the visit, the programme – including the events in capital city Sofia and in the town of Rakovski – and a full biography of Pope Francis, who has headed the Roman Catholic church since March 13 2013.

The section for the media has a photo gallery, which will see its first content posted on May 5, the day that the Pope is scheduled to arrive in Bulgaria. It also has rules for the accreditation of journalists.

The section on public access to the Pope’s events in Bulgaria will post content from the beginning of April, the website said.

The site also has information about Bulgaria, including about the language and the Cyrillic alphabet, Bulgaria’s history, economy, religions, traditions and culture and “destination Bulgaria” page.

Comments

comments