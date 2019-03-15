New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria rose 2.6% in January-February 2019 – ACEA

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-February 2019 was 2.6 per cent higher than in January-February 2018, according to figures released on March 15 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-February 2019 added up to 5153, up from 5024 in the first two months of 2018.

In February 2019 alone, the number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria was 2809, about 9.8 per cent higher than in February 2018, ACEA said.

ACEA said that in February 2019, the EU passenger car market contracted by one per cent compared to one year ago, despite some major EU markets showing a slight recovery.

After a five‐month decline, demand for new cars increased modestly in Germany (+2.7 per cent), France (+2.1 per cent) and the United Kingdom (+1.4 per cent) last month.

However, in Spain (‐8.8 per cent) and Italy (‐2.4 per cent) car registrations continued to decrease for the sixth consecutive month.

From January to February 2019, demand for new cars in the EU fell by 2.9 per cent.

Some markets saw a strong drop compared to last year, most notably Spain (‐8.4 per cent) and Italy (‐4.9 per cent), but new passenger car registrations remained more or less stable in Germany (+0.6 per cent), France (+0.5 per cent) and the United Kingdom (‐0.6 per cent), ACEA said.

Comments

comments