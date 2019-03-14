Foreign Minister: Bulgaria will continue supporting refugees in Syria’s neighbouring countries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has pledged her country’s continuing support for refugees from the war in Syria, saying that Bulgaria would contribution close to 3.2 million euro towards the EU refugee facility in Turkey.

Further, Bulgaria was committed to providing 150 000 euro in 2019 via the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the UN Population Fund.

These funds will be earmarked to support activities aimed at addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Syria.

Zaharieva was speaking on March 14 at the Third Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region”.

