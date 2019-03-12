Police in Bulgaria’s Bourgas hold British armed robbery suspect with 53 identities

Share this: Facebook

Police in the Bulgarian Black Sea city of Bourgas have arrested a 41-year-old British citizen wanted in the UK on charges of multiple armed robberies, the Interior Ministry regional directorate in the city said on March 12.

The suspect, for whom authorities in the UK had issued a European Arrest Warrant, had 53 different identities, the statement said.

He was arrested in Bourgas after a report regarding his whereabouts was received via the international operational co-operation directorate, the Interior Ministry said.

Police found the man in less than an hour, arresting him near a school in the Lazur area of Bourgas.

He is being held in police custody and an extradition procedure is pending, the statement said. The international operational co-operation directorate and the Bourgas Regional Prosecutor’s Office had been informed.

(Photo: foxumon/freeimages.com)

