Bulgaria’s wine exports rose slightly in 2018 – agency head

A total of 110.2 million litres of wine were produced in Bulgaria in 2018, according to Krassimir Koev, executive director of the country’s Vine and Wine Agency.

A total of 153 000 tons of grapes were processed, which was close to 20 000 tons less than in 2017, Koev said, noting that the 2018 harvest was poor because of unfavourable weather.

In general, however, Bulgaria’s wine industry had coped with the situation, and the total of about 200 gold medals won by Bulgarian wines at international exhibitions were evidence of this, Koev said at the opening of the annual Vinaria wine festival in Plovdiv.

For the seventh year, Bulgaria had an increase in exports of wine of about one to two per cent. This was small, but showed that the industry was sustainable, he said.

Bulgaria exported 64 million litres of wine in 2018, while 118 million litres were consumed on the domestic market.

The foreign wines market in Bulgaria added up to about 5.2 million litres. Koev said that Bulgarians preferred Bulgarian wines because of their high quality.

There were 226 wine-producing enterprises in Bulgaria, of which 72 belonged to foreign investors, he said.

Vinaria 2019 opened on February 20 at the International Fair Plovdiv and continues until February 24.

(Photo: Edwin Pijpe)

