Greek government wins confidence vote

In a vote of confidence in Greece’s parliament on January 16, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government secured a majority of 151 MPs of the 299 lawmakers who voted. A total of 148 MPs voted against the government. New Democracy deputy Giorgos Kasapidis did not attend the debate.

Independent MPs Katerina Papacosta and Spyros Danellis, ANEL MPs Thanassis Papachristopoulos and Costas Zouraris and former ANEL MPs Elena Kountoura and Vasilis Kokkalis were added to the 145 SYRIZA MPs who voted in favor of the government.

To continue reading, please click here.

