North Macedonia: Steps towards changing name on passports, licence plates, state institutions

Authorities in Skopje have until 2024 to put the country’s new name “Republic of North Macedonia” on identification documents.

This is foreseen in laws voted by Parliament as part of the constitutional amendments and the Prespa agreement, the Independent Balkan News Agency reports.

Besides personal documents, there will also be changes in vehicle registration plates, where the abbreviation NMK or NM will appear, instead of the existing abbreviation MK or MKD. These measures enter into force once the Prespa agreement is ratified by the Greek parliament.

The law making Albanian the second official language of the country was published in the official bulletin, along with the constitutional amendments, on January 15, IBNA said.

(Photo: Gjdejan)

