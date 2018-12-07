In show of support, US conducts Ukraine fly-over

Share this: Facebook

The US and its allies flew a military aircraft over Ukraine on December 6 as a show of support after Russia attacked Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea last month.

“A US Air Force OC-135 observation plane flew over Ukraine today with US, Canadian, German, French, United Kingdom, Romanian and Ukrainian observers aboard,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told VOA.

“The timing of this flight is intended to reaffirm US commitment to Ukraine and other partner nations,” according to a US military statement.

Thursday’s US military flight comes a day after CNN reported the US Navy is also preparing to sail a ship into the Black Sea in response to Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

The Pentagon has reportedly asked the State Department to inform Turkey that it planned to send a warship to the Black Sea.

For the full story, please visit voanews.com

(A KC-135 aircraft, similar to the one used in the Open Skies fly-Over in Ukraine. Photo: US Air Force/Greg L Davis)

