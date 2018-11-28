Bulgaria to hold national census in January – February 2021

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria, like all other European Union member states, will hold a national census in 2021, it emerged after a November 28 Cabinet meeting at which the government approved a draft law on the census.

Bulgaria last held a census in 2011. Plans are for the country’s census in 2021 to be carried out between January 22 and February 15, with January 22 as the reference date.

The census will be carried out in two stages. From January 22 to 31, it will involve filling in electronic census cards, while the second stage, from February 1 to 15, will see census-takers visiting residential and other buildings.

A government statement said that the population and housing census is the largest-scale comprehensive statistical survey carried out in the country, and the main source of information on the number and characteristics of the population and the housing stock.

The data collected during the census would be usable by central and local authorities, businesses, the scientific community and the non-governmental sector, the statement said.

It said that once the census was completed, there would be new national statistics on the numbers and make-up of the population by gender, age, education, economic activity, occupation and other demographic, socio-economic and ethnic and cultural features.

The census will also provide information on the number and main characteristics of the building and housing stock in the country as well as on the housing conditions.

The results of the census will also be used for the needs of European statistics.

The draft law approved by Bulgaria’s government covers the preparation, organisation and implementation of the census, and other matters such as the responsibilities of those who carry out and check the census.

(Photo: Marco Michelini/freeimages.com)

