Bulgarian capital Sofia sees first snow of winter 2018

The first snow of the winter 2018 season descended on Bulgarian capital city Sofia on November 18.

In the centre of the city, the snowfall began after sunset, after a grey day of drizzling rain. In 2018, the city’s first snowfall came two days earlier than it had in 2017, and 10 days earlier than in 2016.

Bulgarian weather forecasters said that snow, interspersed with rain, would continue in Sofia up to November 22.

On November 18, the Road Infrastructure Agency banned vehicles of more than 12 tons from Prevala Pass because of snowfalls. In the evening, the movement of vehicles over 12 tons on Trakiya Motorway near Pazardzhik was restricted because of snow-clearing operations.

In Plovdiv, the first four days of the new week were forecast to see light rain. Varna, at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, was set for rainy and cloudy weather.

Parts of north-western Bulgaria would see up to 15cm of snow on November 19, forecasts said. In Dobrich, Varna and Shoumen districts, strong winds were expected.

Ski resort Bansko was expected to see snow and rain, while the Borovets and Pamporovo resorts were set for light snow on Monday.

Forecasters issued a “code yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather for 17 districts on November 19, in southern and eastern Bulgaria.

