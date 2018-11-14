Bulgarian government approves opening of new checkpoint at Krushari on Romanian border

Share this: Facebook

At a regular meeting on November 14, the Bulgarian Cabinet approved the opening of a new checkpoint at Krushari on the Romanian border, the government media service said.

Krushari is in the Dobrich district of north-eastern Bulgaria.

The government statement said that the opening of the new border checkpoint is in line with a 2012 intergovernmental agreement signed with Romania to open two new border checkpoints, Krushari-Dobromir and Kaynardzha-Lipnitsa.

The checkpoint at Kaynarzha, which is in north-eastern Bulgaria and is part of the Silistra district, was opened in October 2017.

The government statement did not specify precisely when the new border checkpoint would open.

