Skopje court issues arrest order for former PM Gruevski

The Criminal Court in the Republic of Macedonia’s capital Skopje issued on the afternoon of November 12 a warrant for the arrest of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

The arrest warrant was issued after Gruevski failed to hand him himself over on November 9 to begin serving his two-year prison sentence in the former Yugoslav republic’s Sukta prison.

“We are informing you that the Basic Court Skopje 1 issued an arrest order and on 12.11.2018 at 16:30 it was submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Skopje and requested the issuance of an arrest warrant. The Ministry of Interior, immediately after being served, acted on the order,” the court said.

