Bulgarian PM Borissov: Arab world should take EU values as example

The EU’s values such as the rule of law, the rights of women and children, and – especially where there is war – freedom, should be taken as an example by the Arab World, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told the third EU-Arab World Summit on October 29.

Addressing the summit, being held in Greek capital city Athens, Borissov said: “We are committed to the unity and strength of the European Union. As such, we are more suitable and stronger as partners of the Arab world”.

He pointed to the values he named as the ones that should be defended to be able to operate calmly in the years ahead.

Borissov said that food hubs should be created in the Balkans, to help the regions from which migrants come.

The migration wave that “is flooding us in Europe and that literally broke a lot of countries shows us that we should think about Africa and those countries in the world where hunger is a problem,” Borissov said.

