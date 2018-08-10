Bulgaria’s exports in the first half of 2018 slightly up – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

In the period January – June 2018 the value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 25 569.4 million leva, an increase of 1.6 per cent compared with the first half of 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 10, citing preliminary data.

In June 2018, Bulgaria’s total exports – meaning to EU and non-EU countries – added up to 4 631.3 million leva and grew insignificantly compared with June 2017, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – June 2018 amounted to 30 398.8 million leva (at CIF prices), or 6.6 per cent more than the same period of 2017.

