Hahn speaks of ‘China’s Trojan horses in the Balkans’

EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn in charge of neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations spoke of China’s presence in the Balkan region, warning about its role, especially in the Western Balkans.

Hahn “warned that Beijing could turn countries in the region into Trojan horses that would one day be European Union members,” Politico website quotes him as saying.

Speaking to the news site, the European official said that “China’s combination of capitalism and a political dictatorship” could appeal to some leaders in the region.

