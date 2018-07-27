Death toll from Attica wildfires at 84, political parties seek to shift blame

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll from the Attica wildfires rose to 84 as rescue crews continue to search for missing people.

Rescuers, including firemen and volunteers, combed through the areas burnt down by the wildfires looking for dozens reported missing, among them two 9-year-old twin sisters. Firefighters have managed to bring the fire on Gerania Ori under control.

The Infrastructure Ministry announced on Thursday that 1,218 buildings out of the 2,489 assessed by its engineers were deemed uninhabitable.

Meanwhile, at the end of the three-day national mourning period called by the Prime Minister, opposition parties have begun to apportion blame on the state mechanism and the government over the response to the devastating fires.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments