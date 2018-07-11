Bulgaria ‘opens’ Black Sea for new oil exploration

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria looks ready to follow Romania’s example, emphasising and paving the way for new drilling in the Black Sea and important oil and gas exploration.

This is happening at a time when international energy groups, like French Total, are confirming their interest in the south-eastern European region.

Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry issued a simple announcement of its intention to assign to French Total the right to explore and exploit the potential hydrocarbon reserves that may host the Tervel field in the Black Sea.

According to the same announcement, the country’s Energy Minister, Temenouzhka Petkova, met Xavier Faugeras, of Total’s subsidiary in Bulgaria, Total E & P Bulgaria, which has already undertaken exploratory drillings in the offshore Han field Asparuh 1-21, in order to inform him of the forthcoming amendments to the Underwater Resources Act.

(Photo: veetec/sxc.hu)

