Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Cabinet ministers from Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia signed on June 26 a memorandum envisaging a Balkan transport test corridor for driverless vehicles.

The initiative is part of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, which ends on June 30, and took place during the Digital Assembly in Sofia.

The Balkan experimental transport corridor is envisaged to feature motorways with optical internet with 4G and 5G coverage.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments