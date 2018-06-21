Exhibition ‘Europe of Cartoonists’ at House of Europe in Sofia until June 30

An exhibition entitled “Europe of Cartoonists’ is on at the House of Europe at 124 Rakovski Street in Sofia until June 30.

The exhibition features the work of contemporary cartoonists from Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, the UK and elsewhere in the EU, including Bulgaria – represented by Alla and Chavdar Georgievi, Christo Komarnitski and Chavdar Nikolov.

The exhibition is presented by the embassies of Germany and France, with the assistance of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, and marks the conclusion of Bulgaria’s six-month Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Admission is free.

