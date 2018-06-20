Parliament in Skopje ratifies ‘Republic of North Macedonia’ name agreement

Share this: Facebook

With 69 votes in favour and none against, Parliament in Skopje voted on June 20 to ratify the name agreement with Greece. Through this agreement, the country is to be renamed Republic of North Macedonia, while this decision will be followed by a referendum.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said that this was not the ideal solution, but the countries could come to an agreement together. According to him, this agreement opens the way for the country’s accession to Nato and the EU.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that this was a great day for the country. “This is a good deal for both sides. The language and the identity are not violated by the agreement,” Zaev said.

