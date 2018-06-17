Greek government survives no-confidence vote over Macedonia name deal

Share this: Facebook

The left-led coalition government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras survived on June 16 a no-confidence vote brought by the conservative opposition New Democracy party after the government reached a landmark agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over its name.

The parliament voted 153-127 against the motion.

The deal, struck on Tuesday, would allow Macedonia to rename itself North Macedonia. It has angered Greek nationalists, who insist that any retention of the name “Macedonia” by the neighbouring country implies claims to Greece’s province of the same name and usurps ancient Greek heritage and history.

