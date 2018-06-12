Cleves adds Cleves San Stefano to its Sofia residential rental portfolio

Share this: Facebook

Cleves, the premier owner and operator of residential rental apartments in Sofia, is launching Cleves San Stefano on June 12 2018. This is a building with 31 apartments within San Stefano Plaza which Cleves will operate for rental.

San Stefano Plaza is a multifunctional complex on San Stefano Street, previously the site of the Old Beer Factory. It contains residential units, Class A offices, a shopping centre, food court, gym, spa, art gallery and four levels of underground parking – all certified as “excellent” under BREEAM, the gold standard of environmental sustainability.

Cleves has designed, project-managed and will operate 31 apartments (from one-bed to four-bed) for rent in the central residential building.

Peter Diakov, Cleves General Manager, said: “This is a terrific building in an exceptional location which will appeal to Cleves clients.

“We have worked with San Stefano Property Developments (SSPD) to fit out these units to our usual high standards and look forward to operating the building from June 12. It will make a great addition to the Cleves rental portfolio.”

Eng. Nickolay Karayanev, Executive Director of SSPD, said: “We chose to partner with Cleves as their track record and client base will ensure this building is operated for rental to our very high standards. We look forward to a successful partnership with Cleves.”

Cleves EOOD has developed, owns and operates a residential property portfolio across Sofia. It offers accommodation to multinational companies and Embassies on a long-term or short- term rental basis, becoming recognized over the past decade as the premier accommodation provider in Sofia: www.cleves.bg

San Stefano Plaza is close to Orlov Most (“Eagle Bridge”), Sofia University and Doctors’ Garden. A healthy environment with abundant daylight is provided through automated sun protection, external sound insulation, thermographic survey of the buildings, roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, an electric vehicle charging station in the car park and a rainwater tank for watering plants: www.sanstefanoplaza.com

