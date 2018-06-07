Black Sea countries pledge to promote sustainable fisheries and aquaculture

The European Commission and the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) secured on June 7 a 10-year pledge to rebuild the fish stocks in the Black sea, protect the region’s ecological and economic wealth and boost sustainable aquaculture.

The Ministerial Conference, co-organised by the GFCM and the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council, resulted in a joint political declaration, signed by the European Commission, ministerial representatives from Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Moldova, Turkey and supported by a number of other countries in the region.

European Commissioner Karmenu Vella, responsible for the Environment, Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, said: “Today’s declaration is a historic step towards more sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in the Black Sea. Sustainable exploitation of our seas goes hand in hand with more viable livelihoods for our fishermen and thriving coastal communities. We now have a detailed plan. Let’s turn it into action.”

The declaration sets out a detailed work plan for the next 10 years, which includes actions to: improve fisheries data collection; establish a multi-annual fisheries management plan and marine protected areas; develop a culture of compliance and eradicate illegal fishing; and support small-scale fishermen and aquaculture producers.

(Photo: © Eric Gevaert _ Dreamstime.com)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments