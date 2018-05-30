Zaev: Referendum to be held in late 2018 on ‘Macedonia’ name issue

Share this: Facebook

Athens and Skopje are close to resolving the name issue, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a May 30 news conference in Skopje, on the occasion of his government’s one-year in office.

“We have never been closer to finding a solution to the name issue than we are today, while friendship between the peoples of the two countries is stronger than ever.”

The agreement confirms the existence of a Macedonian language and shapes the identity, Zaev said. He reiterated that the solution to be promoted would be put to a national referendum, which he placed near the end of September and early October.

(Photo: vlada.mk)

