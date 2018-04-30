Monthly poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in April 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that the business climate indicator increased by 2.8 percentage points in April 2018 compared with March 2018, the NSI said on April 30.

The increase was prompted by more positive views in all four sectors surveyed – industry, construction, the retail trade and services, the NSI said.

The indicator in industry increased by 0.7 percentage points, boosted by managers expecting that the business situation of their enterprises would improve over the coming six months. They also had more favourable views about exports and production over the next three months.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Willie Cloete/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments