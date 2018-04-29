Bulgarian National Revenue Agency: April 30 is the deadline for personal tax returns

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency has issued a reminder that the deadline for submitting annual personal income tax declarations is April 30 2018.

This is also the deadline for paying personal income tax owed, the agency said.

The easiest and quickest way to submit the tax declaration is online, used a personal identity code, which can be obtained free of charge at any National Revenue Agency office, the statement said.

Declarations also may be submitted online using an electronic signature. They may be handed in physically at the agency’s customer service offices, or sent via most post offices, though in the latter case, they must be sent by registered post as proof of submission.

The agency said that as at April 27, 435 000 personal income tax declarations had been received throughout Bulgaria, close to half online either using a personal identity code or electronic signature.

The agency said that as of this year, tax and social insurance payment may be paid by bank card, exempt from fees. This may be done via the agency’s electronic services portal or at point-of-sale terminals at agency offices.

Speaking to public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television on Aprl 28, agency spokesperson Rossen Buchvarov said that in the case of company tax returns, all had been submitted online.

He said that revenue from individuals added up to about 1.3 billion leva a year.

