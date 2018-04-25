US Army Europe Band to give free live performances in three cities in Bulgaria from May 4 to 6

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The US Army in Europe (USAREUR) Band will be on tour in Bulgaria from May 4 to 6 2018, the US embassy said.

The tour will include free live performances in three Bulgarian cities.

The first is in Rousse on May 4 at 7pm at Dohodno Zdanie.

On May 5 at 3pm, the band will be at the Konstantin Kissimov Drama Theatre in Veliko Turnovo.

The band performs in Sofia on May 6, which Bulgaria celebrates as Armed Forces Day.

On that day, the first performance is from 11am to 1pm in the pedestrian area of Vitosha Boulevard. The second is from 1pm to 3pm at Sofia Ring Mall, and the third from 3pm to 5pm in front of the Ivan Vazov National Theatre.

In case of rain the concerts in Sofia will take place in the city’s Largo Ancient Serdica Archaeological Complex, the US embassy said.

The United States Army Europe Band is stationed in Sembach, Germany. The Band was originally activated in 1940. With its partner group, the United States Army Europe Soldiers’ Chorus, it is currently the Army’s third largest musical organisation, the biggest outside of the US, and the Army’s premier musical ambassadors in Europe, the embassy said.

“The United States Army Europe Band is an extremely versatile ensemble, always in great demand.”

As a whole it performs more than 200 times each year, and has appeared in more than 20 European and Middle Eastern countries.

The band’s musical programming reflects diverse stylistic heritage of American and European music and feature selections that appeal to audiences of all musical tastes, including the best of American music from Broadway stage and Hollywood screen to the sounds of New Orleans Dixieland and Big Band jazz, as well as traditional wind ensemble marches and instrumental solo features, the embassy said.

Comments

comments