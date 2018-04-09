Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates Orbán on Fidesz victory in Hungarian election

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has congratulated Viktor Orbán on the victory of his Fidesz party in the April 8 2018 elections in Hungary, the government press office said.

Provisional results in the Hungarian vote are that Fidesz won a two-thirds majority in parliament, 133 out of 199 seats, with far-right Jobbik a distant second with about 20 per cent, about 26 seats, and the socialists, 12 per cent, about 20 seats, with two other parties also expected to cross the threshold.

This puts Orbán on course for a third consecutive term in office as Hungary’s Prime Minister.

Borissov, in his message to Orbán, said: “I highly appreciate the friendly relations between Bulgaria and Hungary and I am confident of the excellent prospects for the development of fruitful co-operation in bilateral, regional and multilateral terms”.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister said that the challenges facing Europe require co-operation, solidarity and a common approach to addressing them, and people expect stability, security and economic prosperity.

“Countries in Europe more than ever need dialogue and unity, and Bulgaria will rely on Hungary’s support and assistance for a successful EU Council Presidency in the interest of our citizens and the prosperity of a united Europe,” Borissov said, wishing Orbán good health, prosperity and success, the government press office said.

