Bulgarian FM: 2025 ‘realistic date’ for Montenegro’s EU accession if reforms continue at current pace

If the reforms continue at the same pace, 2025 is a very realistic date for Montenegro to join the European Union, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in Sofia on April 3 at a meeting with her Montenegrin counterpart.

Zaharieva told Srdjan Darmanović: “You have our full support for opening the remaining three negotiation chapters by the end of the year”.

She added her congratulations on the signing of the border delimitation treaty with Kosovo, a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said.

