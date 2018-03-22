Zahoor sells Kyiv Post for at least $3.5 million to Adnan Kivan, Syrian millionaire in Odesa

Share this: Facebook

Mohammad Zahoor, only the second owner in the Kyiv Post’s nearly 23-year history, has decided to sell the newspaper to Adnan Kivan, an Odesa multi-millionaire businessman and native of Syria.

Zahoor told the Kyiv Post about 6.30 pm on March 21 that Kivan, 56, will pay “much higher than” $3.5 million for the newspaper, but would not disclose the exact sales price. Zahoor said he expects the sale to be finalized by April 1. He said that Kivan has already transferred a substantial down payment and the publisher is “100 percent” certain that the sale will go through.

“To me, it’s a done deal,” he said.

(Photo: Volodymyr Petrov/KADORR Group)

