EU to announce new strategy for Western Balkans in February

The Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative, Ambassador Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, said that the door to BiH, as a future EU member, is open and that the way in which the country could reach this door and cross its threshold, is already clearly defined.

He stated this in a welcoming address at a New Year’s reception held on January 15 in Sarajevo, hosted by him along with the EUFOR Commander in BiH, Major-General Anton Waldner.

Wigemark repeated his earlier attitude, that “the ball is, again, on the Bosnian-Herzegovinian part of the field”, and that everything is now in the hands of the BH authorities.

He announced that a number of important events will take a place this year for countries in the region, such as the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which will be held in May 2018 in Sofia.

“We hope that important decisions will be made for all states of the Western Balkans at this summit, and that the summit will deliver interesting and positive results,” Wigemark said.

