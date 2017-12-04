Bulgaria matches EU average of household spending on alcohol

Share this: Facebook

In 2016, households in Bulgaria spent 1.6 per cent of their total consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages – precisely matching the average for the European Union, going by figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

The other country to match the EU average that year was the UK.

The household spending in the EU on acloholic beverages represents a total expenditure of almost 130 billion euro, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of EU GDP or more than 250 euro per EU inhabitant, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

